President appoints advisor to Ministry of Public Works [28/يوليو/2018]



SANAA, July 28 (Saba) – President of the Supreme Political Council, Mahdi al-Mashat, issued on Saturday the decree No.( 114) for the year 2018, appointing Abdulwahab Yahya Al-Hakim as an Advisor to the Ministry of Public Works and Roads.



BA

Saba