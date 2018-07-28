ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: السبت، 28 - يوليو - 2018 الساعة 10:22:10م
رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى يصدر قرار بتعيين أعضاء بمجلس الشورى
صدر اليوم قرار رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى رقم (113) لسنة 2018م بتعيين التالية أسماؤهم أعضاء في مجلس الشورى:
استشهاد 155 فلسطينيا برصاص الاحتلال الإسرائيلي منذ مارس الماضي
أعلنت وزارة الصحة الفلسطينية في غزة اليوم ارتفاع حصيلة الشهداء الفلسطينيين إلى 155 برصاص جيش الاحتلال الإسرائيلي في مسيرات العودة منذ انطلاقها في 30 مارس الماضي.
انخفاض أسعار الذهب مع صعود الدولار رغم التوترات الأمريكية الإيرانية
انخفضت أسعار الذهب اليوم الثلاثاء مع صعود الدولار وارتفاع العائد على سندات الخزانة الأمريكية في الوقت الذي استمر فيه هدوء رد الفعل من جانب المستثمرين إزاء الخلاف بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران.
منتخب المصارعة يحقق ست ميداليات في بطولة العرب بشرم الشيخ المصرية
حقق المنتخب الوطني للمصارعة خمس ميداليات برونزية وميدالية فضية في ختام منافسات البطولة العربية للرجال في شرم الشيخ المصرية وذلك في لعبة المصارعتين الحرة والرومانية بمشاركة تسع دول عربية.
آخر الأخبار:
محافظ حجة يلتقي قيادات محلي ووجاهات ومشائخ مديرية الشغادرة
مجلس التلاحم القبلي يدشن حملة دعم سلاح الجو المسير
تدشين امتحانات المعاهد التقنية والمهنية بحجة
أيادي الرحمة تدشن توزيع ألفي سلة غذائية بذمار
President stresses importance of moral rehabilitation for fighters
[28/يوليو/2018]

SANAA, July 28 (Saba) – President Mahdi al-Mashat on Saturday stressed the importance of paying attention for the moral rehabilitation of fighters to face the aggression campaigns that target the armed forces personnel.

The president discussed with Director of the Moral Guidance Department at the Defense Ministry, Brigadier General Yayah Sarea, activities and plans of the department for the current year.

The meeting dealt with the courses and programs carried out by the department for the armed forces personnel in the different areas.



العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يشن غارة على مديرية برط العنان بالجوف
[28/يوليو/2018]
طيران العدوان يستهدف أبراج الاتصالات في كسمة بريمة
[28/يوليو/2018]
ست غارات لطيران العدوان على مطار صنعاء وقاعدة الديلمي
[28/يوليو/2018]
طيران العدوان يستهدف البنية التحتية والمصانع بأكثر من 52 غارة
[28/يوليو/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن سبع غارات على المزرق بحجة
[27/يوليو/2018]
