President stresses importance of moral rehabilitation for fighters [28/يوليو/2018]



SANAA, July 28 (Saba) – President Mahdi al-Mashat on Saturday stressed the importance of paying attention for the moral rehabilitation of fighters to face the aggression campaigns that target the armed forces personnel.



The president discussed with Director of the Moral Guidance Department at the Defense Ministry, Brigadier General Yayah Sarea, activities and plans of the department for the current year.



The meeting dealt with the courses and programs carried out by the department for the armed forces personnel in the different areas.







