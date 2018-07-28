President directs COCA enhancing supervisory role to combat corruption [28/يوليو/2018]

SANAA, July 28 (YPA) – President Mahdi al-Mashat on Saturday directed the Central Organization for Control and Auditing (COCA) to enhance efforts and the supervisory role to combat corruption.

The move came during his meeting with head of the COCA Ali al-Amad.

The president affirmed the of the Supreme Political Council's support for the efforts of the COCA in light of the current situation.

The meeting dealt with the ongoing supervisory works that would be done by the COCA within the current stage.





saba