آخر تحديث: السبت، 28 - يوليو - 2018 الساعة 10:22:10م
رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى يصدر قرار بتعيين أعضاء بمجلس الشورى
صدر اليوم قرار رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى رقم (113) لسنة 2018م بتعيين التالية أسماؤهم أعضاء في مجلس الشورى:
استشهاد 155 فلسطينيا برصاص الاحتلال الإسرائيلي منذ مارس الماضي
أعلنت وزارة الصحة الفلسطينية في غزة اليوم ارتفاع حصيلة الشهداء الفلسطينيين إلى 155 برصاص جيش الاحتلال الإسرائيلي في مسيرات العودة منذ انطلاقها في 30 مارس الماضي.
انخفاض أسعار الذهب مع صعود الدولار رغم التوترات الأمريكية الإيرانية
انخفضت أسعار الذهب اليوم الثلاثاء مع صعود الدولار وارتفاع العائد على سندات الخزانة الأمريكية في الوقت الذي استمر فيه هدوء رد الفعل من جانب المستثمرين إزاء الخلاف بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران.
منتخب المصارعة يحقق ست ميداليات في بطولة العرب بشرم الشيخ المصرية
حقق المنتخب الوطني للمصارعة خمس ميداليات برونزية وميدالية فضية في ختام منافسات البطولة العربية للرجال في شرم الشيخ المصرية وذلك في لعبة المصارعتين الحرة والرومانية بمشاركة تسع دول عربية.
آخر الأخبار:
محافظ حجة يلتقي قيادات محلي ووجاهات ومشائخ مديرية الشغادرة
مجلس التلاحم القبلي يدشن حملة دعم سلاح الجو المسير
تدشين امتحانات المعاهد التقنية والمهنية بحجة
أيادي الرحمة تدشن توزيع ألفي سلة غذائية بذمار
President directs COCA enhancing supervisory role to combat corruption
[28/يوليو/2018]
SANAA, July 28 (YPA) – President Mahdi al-Mashat on Saturday directed the Central Organization for Control and Auditing (COCA) to enhance efforts and the supervisory role to combat corruption.
The move came during his meeting with head of the COCA Ali al-Amad.
The president affirmed the of the Supreme Political Council's support for the efforts of the COCA in light of the current situation.
The meeting dealt with the ongoing supervisory works that would be done by the COCA within the current stage.


saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يشن غارة على مديرية برط العنان بالجوف
[28/يوليو/2018]
طيران العدوان يستهدف أبراج الاتصالات في كسمة بريمة
[28/يوليو/2018]
ست غارات لطيران العدوان على مطار صنعاء وقاعدة الديلمي
[28/يوليو/2018]
طيران العدوان يستهدف البنية التحتية والمصانع بأكثر من 52 غارة
[28/يوليو/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن سبع غارات على المزرق بحجة
[27/يوليو/2018]
