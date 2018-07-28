Yemen Mobile condemns coalition's attack on telecom station in Raymah [28/يوليو/2018]

SANAA, July 28 (Saba) - Yemen Mobile Company on Saturday condemned the US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition warplanes' attack on the company's telecommunication station in Kusma district of Raymah province on Friday.



The aggression coalition's airstrikes hit the station directly, which led to destroying it entirely and cutting off the telecommunication service in the Kusma and Ja'afariya districts, an official source at the company said.



The official called on the United Nations and international organizations to work seriously on stopping the repeated targeting of the telecommunication sector infrastructure and keeping it away from conflicts to ensure the continuation of its services.





BA

Saba