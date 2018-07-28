Deputy PM stresses doubling effort to coordinate among security units [28/يوليو/2018]

SANAA, July 28 (Saba) – Deputy Prime Minister for Defense and Security Affairs, Maj. Ger. Jalal Ali al-Ruwaishan on Saturday stressed on doubling effort to coordinate among the field security units.

The move came during his meeting with leaders of the units in the capital, Sanaa and several provinces.

In the meeting, the officials affirmed that the directives for all of the security units would come from the supreme command, putting security plans to work that the units.

The meeting hailed the full readiness of the security forces to protect the citizens.

