Health minister discusses plans to develop health system [28/يوليو/2018]

SANAA, July 28 (Saba) – Health minister Taha al-Mutawakil discussed on Saturday a strategic plan to develop standard for the quality of health care and system.

The move came during his meeting with several representatives of international organizations in a symposium organized by the health ministry.

Al-Mutawakil said that the system of the quality is the key to success in the world to improve performance and programs.

saba