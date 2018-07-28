Parliament reviews report on fight against cholera epidemic [28/يوليو/2018]

SANAA, July 28 (Saba) - The Yemeni parliament reviewed in its meeting on Saturday a report, prepared by the parliamentary committee on water and environment, on the fight against cholera epidemic in the capital Sanaa and several provinces.



The report revealed that the Saudi-led aggression coalition has caused a cholera outbreak in Yemen since the beginning of the war, pointing out that there are 1,119,805 cases infected with the disease.



The aggression coalition's air bombing on the infrastructure projects, including the water and sanitation networks and health facilities, have led to the suspension of work in many hospitals and health centers, according to the report.



The all-out siege imposed by the aggression coalition on the country has prevented the entry of medicines and medical supplies, which contributed to the deterioration of the health situation and the spread of epidemics, the report added.



The report also touched on the field procedures taken by the Ministry of Water and Environment in cooperation with the local institutions and international organization to fight the cholera epidemic in the capital and provinces.



The parliament postponed the debate on the report to a future meeting and in the presence of the competent government side.



In its meeting, the parliament also reviewed the results of the meetings held by the UN Secretary-General's envoy to Yemen, Martin Griffiths, during his recent visit to Sanaa.





BA



Saba