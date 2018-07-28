ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: السبت، 28 - يوليو - 2018 الساعة 06:19:43م
الرئيس المشاط يلتقي رئيس الجهاز المركزي للرقابة والمحاسبة
ناقش الأخ مهدي المشاط رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى خلال لقائه اليوم رئيس الجهاز المركزي للرقابة والمحاسبة علي العماد، سير العمل في الجهاز وخططه للعام الجاري.
استشهاد 155 فلسطينيا برصاص الاحتلال الإسرائيلي منذ مارس الماضي
أعلنت وزارة الصحة الفلسطينية في غزة اليوم ارتفاع حصيلة الشهداء الفلسطينيين إلى 155 برصاص جيش الاحتلال الإسرائيلي في مسيرات العودة منذ انطلاقها في 30 مارس الماضي.
انخفاض أسعار الذهب مع صعود الدولار رغم التوترات الأمريكية الإيرانية
انخفضت أسعار الذهب اليوم الثلاثاء مع صعود الدولار وارتفاع العائد على سندات الخزانة الأمريكية في الوقت الذي استمر فيه هدوء رد الفعل من جانب المستثمرين إزاء الخلاف بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران.
منتخب المصارعة يحقق ست ميداليات في بطولة العرب بشرم الشيخ المصرية
حقق المنتخب الوطني للمصارعة خمس ميداليات برونزية وميدالية فضية في ختام منافسات البطولة العربية للرجال في شرم الشيخ المصرية وذلك في لعبة المصارعتين الحرة والرومانية بمشاركة تسع دول عربية.
Parliament reviews report on fight against cholera epidemic
[28/يوليو/2018]
SANAA, July 28 (Saba) - The Yemeni parliament reviewed in its meeting on Saturday a report, prepared by the parliamentary committee on water and environment, on the fight against cholera epidemic in the capital Sanaa and several provinces.

The report revealed that the Saudi-led aggression coalition has caused a cholera outbreak in Yemen since the beginning of the war, pointing out that there are 1,119,805 cases infected with the disease.

The aggression coalition's air bombing on the infrastructure projects, including the water and sanitation networks and health facilities, have led to the suspension of work in many hospitals and health centers, according to the report.

The all-out siege imposed by the aggression coalition on the country has prevented the entry of medicines and medical supplies, which contributed to the deterioration of the health situation and the spread of epidemics, the report added.

The report also touched on the field procedures taken by the Ministry of Water and Environment in cooperation with the local institutions and international organization to fight the cholera epidemic in the capital and provinces.

The parliament postponed the debate on the report to a future meeting and in the presence of the competent government side.

In its meeting, the parliament also reviewed the results of the meetings held by the UN Secretary-General's envoy to Yemen, Martin Griffiths, during his recent visit to Sanaa.


BA

Saba
