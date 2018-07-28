Bayda reinforces army to deter Saudi-led coalition [28/يوليو/2018]

BAYDA, July 28 (Saba) – Sheikhs and tribes of Bayda province held on Saturday a tribal rally to reinforce the army in the western coast for deterring the Saudi-led coalition.

The rally, attended by Bayda governor Ali Mohammed Ali al-Mansour who stressed on the importance of enhancing the internal national unity and send fighters for defending the country.

The participants hailed the triumphs done by the army against the coalition in the battle fronts.

saba