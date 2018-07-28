ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: السبت، 28 - يوليو - 2018 الساعة 06:19:43م
الرئيس المشاط يلتقي رئيس الجهاز المركزي للرقابة والمحاسبة
ناقش الأخ مهدي المشاط رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى خلال لقائه اليوم رئيس الجهاز المركزي للرقابة والمحاسبة علي العماد، سير العمل في الجهاز وخططه للعام الجاري.
استشهاد 155 فلسطينيا برصاص الاحتلال الإسرائيلي منذ مارس الماضي
أعلنت وزارة الصحة الفلسطينية في غزة اليوم ارتفاع حصيلة الشهداء الفلسطينيين إلى 155 برصاص جيش الاحتلال الإسرائيلي في مسيرات العودة منذ انطلاقها في 30 مارس الماضي.
انخفاض أسعار الذهب مع صعود الدولار رغم التوترات الأمريكية الإيرانية
انخفضت أسعار الذهب اليوم الثلاثاء مع صعود الدولار وارتفاع العائد على سندات الخزانة الأمريكية في الوقت الذي استمر فيه هدوء رد الفعل من جانب المستثمرين إزاء الخلاف بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران.
منتخب المصارعة يحقق ست ميداليات في بطولة العرب بشرم الشيخ المصرية
حقق المنتخب الوطني للمصارعة خمس ميداليات برونزية وميدالية فضية في ختام منافسات البطولة العربية للرجال في شرم الشيخ المصرية وذلك في لعبة المصارعتين الحرة والرومانية بمشاركة تسع دول عربية.
آخر الأخبار:
محافظ الجوف يؤدي اليمين الدستورية أمام الرئيس المشاط
الرئيس المشاط يلتقي مدير دائرة التوجيه المعنوي
عدد من أعضاء مجلس الشورى يؤدون اليمين الدستورية أمام الرئيس المشاط
هيئة مستشفى الثورة ومستشفى الأمومة بإب يتسلمان كمية من السوائل الوريدية
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Bayda reinforces army to deter Saudi-led coalition
[28/يوليو/2018]
BAYDA, July 28 (Saba) – Sheikhs and tribes of Bayda province held on Saturday a tribal rally to reinforce the army in the western coast for deterring the Saudi-led coalition.
The rally, attended by Bayda governor Ali Mohammed Ali al-Mansour who stressed on the importance of enhancing the internal national unity and send fighters for defending the country.
The participants hailed the triumphs done by the army against the coalition in the battle fronts.
saba
  المزيد من (Saudi Aggression War against Yemen)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يشن غارة على مديرية برط العنان بالجوف
[28/يوليو/2018]
طيران العدوان يستهدف أبراج الاتصالات في كسمة بريمة
[28/يوليو/2018]
ست غارات لطيران العدوان على مطار صنعاء وقاعدة الديلمي
[28/يوليو/2018]
طيران العدوان يستهدف البنية التحتية والمصانع بأكثر من 52 غارة
[28/يوليو/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن سبع غارات على المزرق بحجة
[27/يوليو/2018]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2018، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by