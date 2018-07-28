ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: السبت، 28 - يوليو - 2018 الساعة 06:19:43م
الرئيس المشاط يلتقي رئيس الجهاز المركزي للرقابة والمحاسبة
ناقش الأخ مهدي المشاط رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى خلال لقائه اليوم رئيس الجهاز المركزي للرقابة والمحاسبة علي العماد، سير العمل في الجهاز وخططه للعام الجاري.
استشهاد 155 فلسطينيا برصاص الاحتلال الإسرائيلي منذ مارس الماضي
أعلنت وزارة الصحة الفلسطينية في غزة اليوم ارتفاع حصيلة الشهداء الفلسطينيين إلى 155 برصاص جيش الاحتلال الإسرائيلي في مسيرات العودة منذ انطلاقها في 30 مارس الماضي.
انخفاض أسعار الذهب مع صعود الدولار رغم التوترات الأمريكية الإيرانية
انخفضت أسعار الذهب اليوم الثلاثاء مع صعود الدولار وارتفاع العائد على سندات الخزانة الأمريكية في الوقت الذي استمر فيه هدوء رد الفعل من جانب المستثمرين إزاء الخلاف بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران.
منتخب المصارعة يحقق ست ميداليات في بطولة العرب بشرم الشيخ المصرية
حقق المنتخب الوطني للمصارعة خمس ميداليات برونزية وميدالية فضية في ختام منافسات البطولة العربية للرجال في شرم الشيخ المصرية وذلك في لعبة المصارعتين الحرة والرومانية بمشاركة تسع دول عربية.
محافظ الجوف يؤدي اليمين الدستورية أمام الرئيس المشاط
الرئيس المشاط يلتقي مدير دائرة التوجيه المعنوي
عدد من أعضاء مجلس الشورى يؤدون اليمين الدستورية أمام الرئيس المشاط
هيئة مستشفى الثورة ومستشفى الأمومة بإب يتسلمان كمية من السوائل الوريدية
Mahweet tribes declares public mobilization to support coast front
[28/يوليو/2018]
MAHWEET, July 28 (Saba) – Tribes of Mahweet province announced on Saturday the public mobilization to support the western coast front, in response to the call of the Yemeni Revolution Leader, Sayyed Abdulmalik al-Houthi.

In a mass rally in al-Rujom district, the Mahweet tribes called on the tribesmen to retaliate the Saudi-led aggression coalition's crimes, the latest of which were the abduction of a woman from Arhab district of Sanaa province and the mutilation of a wounded prisoner's body after being brutally killed by the coalition's mercenaries.

In a statement issued during the rally, the tribes called on the international humanitarian organizations to assume their responsibility toward the crimes committed by the coalition forces against Yemeni people.

They praised the attacks of Yemeni army's drones against strategic targets in depth of the enemy territories.

The statement called on all Yemeni tribes to be more cohesive in confronting the aggression coalition and its schemes.

BA

Saba
