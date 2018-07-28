Mahweet tribes declares public mobilization to support coast front [28/يوليو/2018]

MAHWEET, July 28 (Saba) – Tribes of Mahweet province announced on Saturday the public mobilization to support the western coast front, in response to the call of the Yemeni Revolution Leader, Sayyed Abdulmalik al-Houthi.



In a mass rally in al-Rujom district, the Mahweet tribes called on the tribesmen to retaliate the Saudi-led aggression coalition's crimes, the latest of which were the abduction of a woman from Arhab district of Sanaa province and the mutilation of a wounded prisoner's body after being brutally killed by the coalition's mercenaries.



In a statement issued during the rally, the tribes called on the international humanitarian organizations to assume their responsibility toward the crimes committed by the coalition forces against Yemeni people.



They praised the attacks of Yemeni army's drones against strategic targets in depth of the enemy territories.



The statement called on all Yemeni tribes to be more cohesive in confronting the aggression coalition and its schemes.



