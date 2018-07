Saudi Aggression War against Yemen اسم المرسل : بريد المرسل : اسم المستقبل : بريد المستقبل 2 mercenaries killed in Jawf



JAWF, July 28 (Saba) – Two Saudi- paid mercenaries were killed when the army gunned down them during artillery shelling at a camp in al-Maslob district in Jawf province, a military official told Saba on Saturday.







Amal/zak

saba [28/يوليو/2018]Amal/zaksaba