5 saudi airstrikes hits farms in Hodiedah [28/يوليو/2018]

HODEIDAH, July 28 ( Saba) – The US-Saudi-led aggression coalition warplanes on Friday waged five raids on civilians' farms in al-Montkm village in al-Durayhemi district in Hodeidah province, a local official told Saba.





Amal/zak



saba