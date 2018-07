Army repels infiltration attempt of Saudi-paid mercenaries in Bayda [28/يوليو/2018] BAYDA, July 28 (Saba) – The army and popular committees repelled the Saudi-paid mercenaries' infiltration attempt towards Qanua front in Bayada province, a military official told Saba on Saturday.



Number of the mercenaries were killed and injured in the operation, which took place on Friday and continued several hours.





