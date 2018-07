6 fishermen killed in Saudi-led air strike in Hodediah [27/يوليو/2018]

HODEIDAH, July 27 (Saba) – Six fisher men were killed and 22 others wounded in a Saudi-led air strike on three boats in Hodeidah province, an official told Saba on Friday.

The strike with war boats of coalition militiamen hit the boats in al-Hawk district and al-Tair Island, killing the six and injuring 22 others.

saba