President praises efforts of military manufacturing units [26/يوليو/2018]

SANAA, July 26 (Saba) – President Mahdi al-Mashat praised on Thursday the efforts and achievements made by the defense ministry's military manufacturing units in deterring the Saudi-led coalition.

the move came after the air forces' drone, Sammad 3, waged three raids on Abu Dhabi International Airport of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The president stressed on the need providing all requirements to develop the military production to deter the coalition and for defending Yemen and its sovereignty and independence.

Al-Mashat hailed the great triumphs achieved by the army against the occupiers in the battles fronts.

Mr. President affirmed on the importance of enhancing the national unity and a public mobilization to reinforce the army with fighters to confront the invaders.

Saba