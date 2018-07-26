ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الخميس، 26 - يوليو - 2018 الساعة 11:54:04م
السيد عبدالملك الحوثي يلتقي المبعوث الأممي إلى اليمن
التقى السيد عبد الملك بدر الدين الحوثي اليوم المبعوث الخاص للأمين العام للأمم المتحدة إلى اليمن مارتن غريفيث .
عشرات المستوطنون يقتحمون المسجد الاقصى والاحتلال يحتجز بطاقات المصلين
اقتحم ثلاثون مستوطنا، اليوم ، المسجد الاقصى المبارك، بمدينة القدس المحتلة من جهة باب المغاربة.
انخفاض أسعار الذهب مع صعود الدولار رغم التوترات الأمريكية الإيرانية
انخفضت أسعار الذهب اليوم الثلاثاء مع صعود الدولار وارتفاع العائد على سندات الخزانة الأمريكية في الوقت الذي استمر فيه هدوء رد الفعل من جانب المستثمرين إزاء الخلاف بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران.
وزير الشباب والرياضة يدشن فعاليات الملتقى الصيفي الثالث لنادي وحدة صنعاء
دشن وزير الشباب والرياضة حسن محمد زيد اليوم فعاليات الملتقى الصيفي الثالث للألعاب الرياضية الذي ينظمه نادي وحدة صنعاء تحت شعار " صيف وحدتنا أحلى ".
طيران العدوان يشن تسع غارات على محافظة الحديدة
إجتماع لعلماء وخطباء المساجد في التعزية وصال بتعز
الثروة السمكية تدين استهداف العدوان لقوارب الصيادين بالحديدة
الدفاع والأركان تنعيان العميد الركن دكتور فضل الكهالي
  Local
Sayyed Abdulmalik al-Houthi: Aggression countries' intransigence hinders peace negotiations
[26/يوليو/2018]
SANAA, July 26 (Saba) – The leader of Yemeni revolution, Sayyed Abdulmalik al-Houthi, on Thursday said the problem hindering the peace negotiations is the aggression countries' intransigence and their rejection of the comprehensive political solutions.

During his meeting with the United Nations Secretary-General's Special Envoy to Yemen, Martin Griffiths, Sayyed Abdulmalik stressed that the availability of will, credibility and seriousness in the aggression countries to bring peace is essential for the success of any political consultations round.

Sayyed Abdulmalik confirmed the positive position of Ansaraullah towards the UN envoy efforts to stop the aggression on Yemen and to reach a comprehensive peaceful solution.

In the same context, Sayyed Abdulmalik emphasized the importance of starting with steps of humanitarian nature like the file of prisoners and detainees and other issues that affect the life of Yemeni people, who have been under an all-out siege for more than three years of the aggression, according to a press statement by spokesman of Ansaruallah, Mohammed Abdulsalam.

Sayyed Abdulmalik called on the United Nations to maintain its balance and responsible dealing in the issue of aggression against Yemen and to play its role in accordance with its international conventions away from any bias towards the aggression forces.



BA
Saba
