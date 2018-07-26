Sayyed Abdulmalik al-Houthi: Aggression countries' intransigence hinders peace negotiations [26/يوليو/2018]

SANAA, July 26 (Saba) – The leader of Yemeni revolution, Sayyed Abdulmalik al-Houthi, on Thursday said the problem hindering the peace negotiations is the aggression countries' intransigence and their rejection of the comprehensive political solutions.



During his meeting with the United Nations Secretary-General's Special Envoy to Yemen, Martin Griffiths, Sayyed Abdulmalik stressed that the availability of will, credibility and seriousness in the aggression countries to bring peace is essential for the success of any political consultations round.



Sayyed Abdulmalik confirmed the positive position of Ansaraullah towards the UN envoy efforts to stop the aggression on Yemen and to reach a comprehensive peaceful solution.



In the same context, Sayyed Abdulmalik emphasized the importance of starting with steps of humanitarian nature like the file of prisoners and detainees and other issues that affect the life of Yemeni people, who have been under an all-out siege for more than three years of the aggression, according to a press statement by spokesman of Ansaruallah, Mohammed Abdulsalam.



Sayyed Abdulmalik called on the United Nations to maintain its balance and responsible dealing in the issue of aggression against Yemen and to play its role in accordance with its international conventions away from any bias towards the aggression forces.







