Army attacks Saudi-paid mercenaries' sites in Jizan [26/يوليو/2018]

JIZAN, July 26 (Saba) – The army and popular forces on Thursday carried out an offensive against positions of Saudi-paid mercenaries in Jizan region, a military official told Saba.





The army forces raided three sites of the mercenaries off al-Khouba area, which resulted in several dead and wounded in the ranks of the mercenaries , as well as seizing of some weapons, according to the official.



BA



Saba