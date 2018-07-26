Government spokesman warns Saudi-led coalition of coming surprises [26/يوليو/2018]

SANAA, July 26 (Saba) - Spokesman of the National Salvation Government Abdulsalam Ali Jaber, warned on Thursday the Saudi-led coalition of a series of surprise if it would not stop its aggressive war on the Yemeni people.

In a statement obtained by Saba, the spokesman affirmed that targeting Abu Dhabi airport by Yemeni drone, Sammad 3, is a first message to deter the UAE command's war crimes in Yemen.

Jaber said that the Saudi-led coalition has not achieved any military objective in Yemen so far.

The Saudi-led coalition, which led the war on Yemen, is for subjugating the Yemeni people and achieving the foreign targets, Jaber added.

