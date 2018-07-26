ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الخميس، 26 - يوليو - 2018 الساعة 11:54:04م
السيد عبدالملك الحوثي يلتقي المبعوث الأممي إلى اليمن
التقى السيد عبد الملك بدر الدين الحوثي اليوم المبعوث الخاص للأمين العام للأمم المتحدة إلى اليمن مارتن غريفيث .
عشرات المستوطنون يقتحمون المسجد الاقصى والاحتلال يحتجز بطاقات المصلين
اقتحم ثلاثون مستوطنا، اليوم ، المسجد الاقصى المبارك، بمدينة القدس المحتلة من جهة باب المغاربة.
انخفاض أسعار الذهب مع صعود الدولار رغم التوترات الأمريكية الإيرانية
انخفضت أسعار الذهب اليوم الثلاثاء مع صعود الدولار وارتفاع العائد على سندات الخزانة الأمريكية في الوقت الذي استمر فيه هدوء رد الفعل من جانب المستثمرين إزاء الخلاف بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران.
وزير الشباب والرياضة يدشن فعاليات الملتقى الصيفي الثالث لنادي وحدة صنعاء
دشن وزير الشباب والرياضة حسن محمد زيد اليوم فعاليات الملتقى الصيفي الثالث للألعاب الرياضية الذي ينظمه نادي وحدة صنعاء تحت شعار " صيف وحدتنا أحلى ".
آخر الأخبار:
طيران العدوان يشن تسع غارات على محافظة الحديدة
إجتماع لعلماء وخطباء المساجد في التعزية وصال بتعز
الثروة السمكية تدين استهداف العدوان لقوارب الصيادين بالحديدة
الدفاع والأركان تنعيان العميد الركن دكتور فضل الكهالي
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Government spokesman warns Saudi-led coalition of coming surprises
[26/يوليو/2018]
SANAA, July 26 (Saba) - Spokesman of the National Salvation Government Abdulsalam Ali Jaber, warned on Thursday the Saudi-led coalition of a series of surprise if it would not stop its aggressive war on the Yemeni people.
In a statement obtained by Saba, the spokesman affirmed that targeting Abu Dhabi airport by Yemeni drone, Sammad 3, is a first message to deter the UAE command's war crimes in Yemen.
Jaber said that the Saudi-led coalition has not achieved any military objective in Yemen so far.
The Saudi-led coalition, which led the war on Yemen, is for subjugating the Yemeni people and achieving the foreign targets, Jaber added.
saba
