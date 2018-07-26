President, UN envoy discuss humanitarian situation in Hodeidah [26/يوليو/2018]

SANAA, July 26 (Saba) – President Mahdi al-Mashat discussed on Thursday with the UN special envoy to Yemen, Martin Griffiths, the worsening humanitarian situation in Hodeidah province.

In the meeting, the president reviewed the latest developments at the Yemeni arena, as well as the UN peace efforts to resume the peaceful negotiations and to alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Yemen.

The meeting touched upon the vision of the Revolution Leader, al-Sayyed Abdul Malik Al-Houthi, regarding the status of Hodeidah Port.

The meeting dealt with the aspects related to the coming Geneva consultations.

saba