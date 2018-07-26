Army's drone wages 3 strikes on Abu Dhabi Airport [26/يوليو/2018]

SANAA, July 26 (Saba) - Unmanned drone of the army on Thursday waged three raids on Abu Dhabi International Airport of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), a military official told Saba.



The air raids were waged by the army's Sammad-3 drone, which joint recently the Yemeni air force, according to the official.



The air traffic from and to the airport was disrupted after the drone's attack, official sources at the airport reported.





BA



Saba