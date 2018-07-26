FM stresses importance of peace to stop bloodshed in Yemen [26/يوليو/2018]



SANAA, July 26 (Saba) - Foreign Minister Hisham Sharaf on Thursday emphasized the importance of peace as an option to stop bloodshed in Yemen.



During his meeting in Sanaa with the United Nations Secretary-General's Special Envoy to Yemen, Martin Griffiths, and his accompanying delegation, the minister reiterated that the hand of peace is still extended for bringing peace in Yemen.



Sharaf warned against "the practices and statements of the other pro-aggression party (the side loyal to Saudi-led coalition)," which he said are obstructing the good efforts of the UN envoy and the international community.



In the meeting, the foreign minister stressed the need to address the repercussions of the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Yemen.





BA



Saba