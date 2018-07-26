Cabinet praises navy's offensive against aggression forces in Mocha [25/يوليو/2018]

SANAA, July 25 (Saba) – The Cabinet hailed on Wednesday the offensive launched on Monday by the Yemeni naval forces against the Saudi-led aggression coalition forces' gathering in Mocha port of Taiz province in the western coast.



In its meeting chaired by Prime Minister Dr. Abdulaziz bin Habtoor, the cabinet discussed a number of topics related to the service, security and economic sectors, as well as the situation on the combat fronts.



The cabinet condemned the heinous murder committed by the aggression coalition mercenaries against one of prisoners of the army and popular committees.



It pointed out that this barbaric dealing with war prisoners and the other previous brutal crimes is a living proof of the serious violations committed by the aggression coalition and its mercenaries against the prisoners.



In the meeting, the cabinet also strongly condemned the repeated targeting of water installations and water tanks and wells by the coalition warplanes in a number of provinces, most recently is the targeting of Nashour water project in Saada province, which more than ten thousand citizens benefit from.



The cabinet called on the United Nations and relevant international organizations to condemn such criminal acts, which directly affect human life, as a war crime that the Saudi-Emirati aggression coalition and its international allies are responsible for.





BA





Saba