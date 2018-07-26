ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الخميس، 26 - يوليو - 2018 الساعة 11:58:20ص
هجوم لسلاح الجو المسيّر واستهداف بارجة وتدمير زورق للعدو خلال الساعات الماضية
نفذ سلاح الجو المسيّر هجوماً على مركز التحكم والسيطرة التابع لمرتزقة العدوان في البيضاء، فيما استهدفت القوات البحرية والدفاع الساحلي بارجة للعدوان ودمرت زورقاً حربياً في الساحل الغربي خلال الـ24 ساعة الماضية .
الولايات المتحدة تنتقد الحديث الكثير للدول العربية والإسلامية عن شعب فلسطين
إنتقدت السفيرة الأمريكية لدى الأمم المتحدة نيكي هيلي الدول العربية والإسلامية لتحدثها كثيراً عن دعم الشعب الفلسطيني دون منحهم المزيد من المساعدات المالية .
انخفاض أسعار الذهب مع صعود الدولار رغم التوترات الأمريكية الإيرانية
انخفضت أسعار الذهب اليوم الثلاثاء مع صعود الدولار وارتفاع العائد على سندات الخزانة الأمريكية في الوقت الذي استمر فيه هدوء رد الفعل من جانب المستثمرين إزاء الخلاف بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران.
كلية التربية الرياضية تحتفل بتخرج دفعة طموح رياضي
احتفلت كلية التربية الرياضية بجامعة صنعاء اليوم بتخرج 28 طالبا وطالبة من دفعة " طموح رياضي " للعام الدراسي 2017 م - 2018 م .
تدشين مشروع توزيع الأدوية على مرضى الفشل الكلوي بأمانة العاصمة
الأرصاد : استمرار حالة عدم الاستقرار في الأجواء
ماكرون يتهجم على وسائل الإعلام لتغطيتها فضيحة مسؤوله الأمني
ارتفاع حصيلة ضحايا الحرائق في اليونان الى 81
  Local
Cabinet praises navy's offensive against aggression forces in Mocha
[25/يوليو/2018]
SANAA, July 25 (Saba) – The Cabinet hailed on Wednesday the offensive launched on Monday by the Yemeni naval forces against the Saudi-led aggression coalition forces' gathering in Mocha port of Taiz province in the western coast.

In its meeting chaired by Prime Minister Dr. Abdulaziz bin Habtoor, the cabinet discussed a number of topics related to the service, security and economic sectors, as well as the situation on the combat fronts.

The cabinet condemned the heinous murder committed by the aggression coalition mercenaries against one of prisoners of the army and popular committees.

It pointed out that this barbaric dealing with war prisoners and the other previous brutal crimes is a living proof of the serious violations committed by the aggression coalition and its mercenaries against the prisoners.

In the meeting, the cabinet also strongly condemned the repeated targeting of water installations and water tanks and wells by the coalition warplanes in a number of provinces, most recently is the targeting of Nashour water project in Saada province, which more than ten thousand citizens benefit from.

The cabinet called on the United Nations and relevant international organizations to condemn such criminal acts, which directly affect human life, as a war crime that the Saudi-Emirati aggression coalition and its international allies are responsible for.


BA


Saba
