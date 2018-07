Saudi artillery shelling on Saada wounds woman [25/يوليو/2018]

SAADA, July 25 (Saba) – A woman was wounded on Wednesday in a Saudi-led coalition shelling on Saada province, an official told Saba.

The shelling targeted Shada and Razih districts.

Earlier in the day, the coalition fighter jets waged a series of strikes on various areas in the same district, the official added.

saba