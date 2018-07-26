Ministers of Transport, Oil discuss Ras Issa oil port rehabilitation [25/يوليو/2018]

SANAA, July 25 (Saba) - Minister of Transport, Zakaria Al-Shami, and Minister of Oil and Minerals, Ahmed Daris, discussed on Wednesday the conditions of the Ras Issa oil port and the possibility of rehabilitating the port.



The meeting dealt with the procedures to maintain the oil quay No. 2 in the port of Hodeidah to enable it to receive large vessels loaded with oil derivatives.



Several measures were taken in the meeting, including the formation of a joint committee to study the topics reviewed in the meeting and implement them on the ground.



In the meeting, al-Shami praised the role of the oil ministry's leadership and its efforts in supporting the development of Yemeni Red Sea ports.





BA



Saba