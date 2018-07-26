ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الخميس، 26 - يوليو - 2018 الساعة 11:58:20ص
هجوم لسلاح الجو المسيّر واستهداف بارجة وتدمير زورق للعدو خلال الساعات الماضية
نفذ سلاح الجو المسيّر هجوماً على مركز التحكم والسيطرة التابع لمرتزقة العدوان في البيضاء، فيما استهدفت القوات البحرية والدفاع الساحلي بارجة للعدوان ودمرت زورقاً حربياً في الساحل الغربي خلال الـ24 ساعة الماضية .
الولايات المتحدة تنتقد الحديث الكثير للدول العربية والإسلامية عن شعب فلسطين
إنتقدت السفيرة الأمريكية لدى الأمم المتحدة نيكي هيلي الدول العربية والإسلامية لتحدثها كثيراً عن دعم الشعب الفلسطيني دون منحهم المزيد من المساعدات المالية .
انخفاض أسعار الذهب مع صعود الدولار رغم التوترات الأمريكية الإيرانية
انخفضت أسعار الذهب اليوم الثلاثاء مع صعود الدولار وارتفاع العائد على سندات الخزانة الأمريكية في الوقت الذي استمر فيه هدوء رد الفعل من جانب المستثمرين إزاء الخلاف بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران.
كلية التربية الرياضية تحتفل بتخرج دفعة طموح رياضي
احتفلت كلية التربية الرياضية بجامعة صنعاء اليوم بتخرج 28 طالبا وطالبة من دفعة " طموح رياضي " للعام الدراسي 2017 م - 2018 م .
آخر الأخبار:
تدشين مشروع توزيع الأدوية على مرضى الفشل الكلوي بأمانة العاصمة
الأرصاد : استمرار حالة عدم الاستقرار في الأجواء
ماكرون يتهجم على وسائل الإعلام لتغطيتها فضيحة مسؤوله الأمني
ارتفاع حصيلة ضحايا الحرائق في اليونان الى 81
  Economy
Ministers of Transport, Oil discuss Ras Issa oil port rehabilitation
[25/يوليو/2018]
SANAA, July 25 (Saba) - Minister of Transport, Zakaria Al-Shami, and Minister of Oil and Minerals, Ahmed Daris, discussed on Wednesday the conditions of the Ras Issa oil port and the possibility of rehabilitating the port.

The meeting dealt with the procedures to maintain the oil quay No. 2 in the port of Hodeidah to enable it to receive large vessels loaded with oil derivatives.

Several measures were taken in the meeting, including the formation of a joint committee to study the topics reviewed in the meeting and implement them on the ground.

In the meeting, al-Shami praised the role of the oil ministry's leadership and its efforts in supporting the development of Yemeni Red Sea ports.


BA

Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
استشهاد صيادين اثنين وإصابة ثمانية باستهداف زوارق العدوان مراكبهم في الحديدة
[26/يوليو/2018]
سلسلة غارات وقصف صاروخي ومدفعي على المناطق السكنية في عدة محافظات
[26/يوليو/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن ثلاث غارات على زبيد والدريهمي بالحديدة
[25/يوليو/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن غارتين على مطار الحديدة
[25/يوليو/2018]
إصابة امرأة بقصف صاروخي ومدفعي سعودي بصعدة
[25/يوليو/2018]
