18 Saudi-led air strikes hit Saada, Jizan [25/يوليو/2018]

SAADA, July 25 (Saba) – The US-Saudi-led coalition fighter jets waged on Wednesday 18 strikes on Saada and Jizan province, an official told Saba.

The strikes hit various area of Saada and Jarah area of Jizan, the official added.

saba