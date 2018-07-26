ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: الخميس، 26 - يوليو - 2018 الساعة 11:58:20ص
هجوم لسلاح الجو المسيّر واستهداف بارجة وتدمير زورق للعدو خلال الساعات الماضية
نفذ سلاح الجو المسيّر هجوماً على مركز التحكم والسيطرة التابع لمرتزقة العدوان في البيضاء، فيما استهدفت القوات البحرية والدفاع الساحلي بارجة للعدوان ودمرت زورقاً حربياً في الساحل الغربي خلال الـ24 ساعة الماضية .
الولايات المتحدة تنتقد الحديث الكثير للدول العربية والإسلامية عن شعب فلسطين
إنتقدت السفيرة الأمريكية لدى الأمم المتحدة نيكي هيلي الدول العربية والإسلامية لتحدثها كثيراً عن دعم الشعب الفلسطيني دون منحهم المزيد من المساعدات المالية .
انخفاض أسعار الذهب مع صعود الدولار رغم التوترات الأمريكية الإيرانية
انخفضت أسعار الذهب اليوم الثلاثاء مع صعود الدولار وارتفاع العائد على سندات الخزانة الأمريكية في الوقت الذي استمر فيه هدوء رد الفعل من جانب المستثمرين إزاء الخلاف بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران.
كلية التربية الرياضية تحتفل بتخرج دفعة طموح رياضي
احتفلت كلية التربية الرياضية بجامعة صنعاء اليوم بتخرج 28 طالبا وطالبة من دفعة " طموح رياضي " للعام الدراسي 2017 م - 2018 م .
آخر الأخبار:
تدشين مشروع توزيع الأدوية على مرضى الفشل الكلوي بأمانة العاصمة
الأرصاد : استمرار حالة عدم الاستقرار في الأجواء
ماكرون يتهجم على وسائل الإعلام لتغطيتها فضيحة مسؤوله الأمني
ارتفاع حصيلة ضحايا الحرائق في اليونان الى 81
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  International
Transport Minister: Interception of ICRC plane by coalition is air piracy
[25/يوليو/2018]
SANAA, July 25 (Saba) – Minister of Transport, Zakaria al-Shami on Wednesday said that the interception of the plane of International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC) on Tuesday by Saudi-led aggression coalition and enforcing it to land in Jizan Airport is an air piracy.

At a press conference held in Sanaa, al-Shami noted that this air piracy is not the first, but it has been preceded by intercepting NSF2 plane of MSF and other relief planes and forcing them to head to Jizan airport.

"It is no strange that the coalition aggression forces have done such acts," said al-Shami.

Who has killed children and women by his airstrikes he can also breach international laws and practice the air piracy against the UN relief planes, he added.

The minister affirmed that such acts and terrorist practices of the coalition forces aimed to prevent the arrival of relief and humanitarian planes to Sanaa International Airport.

The ICRC plane was disappeared from air radars two hours after it took off from Sanaa airport on Tuesday, heading for Djibouti.

According to a Yemeni security official, the plane was forced to change its destination when two warplanes of the coalition intercepted it and forced it to change its direction to unknown place.


BA

Saba
  المزيد من (International)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
استشهاد صيادين اثنين وإصابة ثمانية باستهداف زوارق العدوان مراكبهم في الحديدة
[26/يوليو/2018]
سلسلة غارات وقصف صاروخي ومدفعي على المناطق السكنية في عدة محافظات
[26/يوليو/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن ثلاث غارات على زبيد والدريهمي بالحديدة
[25/يوليو/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن غارتين على مطار الحديدة
[25/يوليو/2018]
إصابة امرأة بقصف صاروخي ومدفعي سعودي بصعدة
[25/يوليو/2018]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2018، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by