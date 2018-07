Health ministry to kick off polio immunization campaign in August

SANAA, July 25 (Saba) – Ministry of Public Health and Population on Wednesday said it is arranging a national polio immunization campaign across the country to be launched in August, the ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.







Amal-zak

saba [25/يوليو/2018]SANAA, July 25 (Saba) – Ministry of Public Health and Population on Wednesday said it is arranging a national polio immunization campaign across the country to be launched in August, the ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.saba