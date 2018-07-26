President praises naval forces' military operation in Mocha [24/يوليو/2018]

SANAA, July 24 (Saba) - President of the Supreme Political Council, Mahdi al-Mashat, on Tuesday praised the military operation of the Yemeni naval forces against the Saudi-led aggression coalition forces in Mocha port.



In a telephone conversation with the Chief of the General Staff, Major General Mohammed Ghamari, the president affirmed that the military operation carried out by the naval forces "against the invasion and occupation forces' sites in Mocha port represents a turning point in the confrontation line with the aggression."



The president hailed also the great victories achieved by the Yemeni army forces on the western coast front and on all fronts.



He stressed the importance of the continued state of mobilization and readiness and supplying fronts with money and men to confront the aggression forces until the liberation of every inch of the Yemeni land.





BAm

Saba