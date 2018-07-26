Minister of Water discuss cooperation aspects with UNICEF [24/يوليو/2018]

SANAA, July 24 (Saba) – Minister of Water and Environment Nabil al-Wazir met on Tuesday in Sanaa with Deputy Representative of UNICEF, Sherin Varkey.



The meeting discussed the aspects of cooperation to repair the damage to the water and sewage system in Hodeidah province as a result of the escalation of the Saudi-led aggression coalition on the western coast.



In the meeting, the two sides dealt with a number of issues related to the existing partnership between UNICEF and the Ministry of Water and Environment and the coordination of efforts to support water and sanitation projects in Yemen.





BA

Saba