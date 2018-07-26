President, Deputy PM discuss security situations [24/يوليو/2018]



SANAA, July 24 (Saba) - President of the Supreme Political Council, Mahdi al-Mashat, on Tuesday discussed with Deputy Prime Minister for Defense and Security Affairs, Jalal al-Rowishan, the security situations in the capital Sanaa and provinces.



In the meeting, the president stressed the importance of raising the level of vigilance and security readiness to confront those who try to destabilize the homeland's security and stability.



The president underlined the need for the coordination of efforts between the various security agencies to thwart the aggression schemes that target Yemen and Yemenis.



Al-Mashat praised the role of the Higher Security Committee and the security achievements, especially in light of the current circumstances the county is going through.





