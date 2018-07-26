President meets Prime Minister [24/يوليو/2018]

SANAA, July 24 (Saba) – President Mahdi al-Mashat met on Tuesday with Prime Minister of the National Salvation Government, Abdul Aziz bin Habtuor.

At the meeting, the officials discussed the latest developments on the national arena and the catastrophic humanitarian situations caused by the Saudi-led coalition's military escalation and siege.

The officials also discussed the current efforts by the government to communicating with the international parties to alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni people, stopping the war and lifting all-out siege.

saba