3 mercenaries shot dead in Jawf

JAWF, May 27 (Saba) – Sniper unit of the army and popular committees on Sunday shot dead three of Saudi-paid mercenaries in Jawf province, a military official told Saba News Agency.





The mercenaries were sniped in Muton district, said the official.









[27/مايو/2018]Sameera HassnSaba