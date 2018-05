Aggression warplanes continue striking Saada

SAADA, May 27 (Saba) – The US-backed Saudi-led coalition warplanes on Saturday targeted residents’ homes and properties in saada province, a security official told Saba News Agency on Sunday.





[27/مايو/2018]The warplanes launched eight strikes on Takhia area of Majz district and four on civilians’ homes and a mosque in Hamazat area of Sehar district, said the official.Sameera HassnSaba