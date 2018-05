Ballistic missile fired to coalition troops’ gatherings in West coast [27/مايو/2018]

TAIZ, May 27 (Saba) – Rocketry force of the army and popular committees on Sunday fired a ballistic missile toward Saudi troops’ gatherings in West Coast front of Taiz province, the Yemeni army said in statement obtained by Saba News Agency.

The missile, Qaher-2m, hit the target precisely, read the statement.



Sameera Hassn

Saba