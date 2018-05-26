FM condemns war crimes of coalition against civilians in Sanaa





SANAA, May 27 (Saba) – Foreign ministry strongly condemned on Sunday the fresh war crimes committed by Saudi-led coalition air attacks against civilians in the capital Sanaa, in a statement obtained by Saba News Agency.

The ministry called on international community and the Group of 19 sponsors of a political settlement process in Yemen to pressure on the coalition countries to stop war and end intervention in the Yemeni internal affairs.









[27/مايو/2018]The air attacks, which hit the state-run-oil company in the capital, killed 4 citizens and wounded 11 others.In the statement, the ministry said that" the coalition states have a systematic policy to target citizens, all economic capabilities and infrastructure of the Yemeni people."The criminal acts committed by the coalition countries against civilians aimed at undermining any opportunities for a peace solution, the ministry said.Ali Ahsansaba