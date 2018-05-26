ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأحد، 27 - مايو - 2018 الساعة 02:25:06ص
مصدر بالخارجية يدين استمرار انتهاكات العدوان وتدميره لمقدرات الشعب اليمني
أدان مصدر مسؤول بوزارة الخارجية جريمة استهداف طيران تحالف العدوان السعودي الإماراتي لأحد مرافق شركة النفط بأمانة العاصمة، قبيل أذان مغرب أمس بدقائق والذي راح ضحيتها أربعة شهداء و11 جريحا.
زعيما الكوريتين الشمالية والجنوبية يلتقيان في قمة مفاجئة في منطقة حدودية
لتقى زعيما الكوريتين الشمالية والجنوبية اليوم السبت في قمة مفاجئة في المنطقة منزوعة السلاح بين البلدين، في لقاء هو الثاني من نوعه بين الرئيسين الكوري الجنوبي مون جاي إن والشمالي كيم جونغ أون.
أكثر من 941 مليون دولار خسائر مؤسسة موانئ البحر الأحمر جراء العدوان (مصحح)
كشفت مؤسسة موانئ البحر الأحمر اليمنية عن حجم الخسائر التي تعرضت لها المؤسسة منذ بداية العدوان السعودي الأمريكي والتي بلغت 941 مليون و772 ألف دولار كأضرار مباشرة وغير مباشرة.
الأمازون يحجز بطاقة التأهل لربع نهائي دورة الشهيد عبد الغني
حجز فريق شاهي الأمازون مقعده في ربع نهائي دورة ألعاب الشهيد عبد العزيز عبد الغني لكرة القدم والتي ينظمها النادي الأهلي بصنعاء بدعم مجموعة الحاج علي الحباري وأولاده الصناعية والتجارية.
  International
FM condemns war crimes of coalition against civilians in Sanaa
[27/مايو/2018]




SANAA, May 27 (Saba) – Foreign ministry strongly condemned on Sunday the fresh war crimes committed by Saudi-led coalition air attacks against civilians in the capital Sanaa, in a statement obtained by Saba News Agency.


The air attacks, which hit the state-run-oil company in the capital, killed 4 citizens and wounded 11 others.
In the statement, the ministry said that" the coalition states have a systematic policy to target citizens, all economic capabilities and infrastructure of the Yemeni people."
The criminal acts committed by the coalition countries against civilians aimed at undermining any opportunities for a peace solution, the ministry said.

The ministry called on international community and the Group of 19 sponsors of a political settlement process in Yemen to pressure on the coalition countries to stop war and end intervention in the Yemeni internal affairs.





Ali Ahsan
saba
