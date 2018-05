Army inflicts heavy losses upon Saudi mercenaries in Asir [27/مايو/2018]

ASIR, May 27 (Saba) - The army and popular committees on Sunday repelled the Saudi army mercenaries in Asir and inflicted them huge losses, a military official told Saba.

Dozens of the mercenaries were killed and injured during the operation in two sides in front of Aleb crossing, said the official.

The two infiltrations accompanied with intensive air cover by the coalition warplanes to back the mercenaries.



Eman/zak



