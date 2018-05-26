War inflicts $ 941 mln losses on Yemeni Red Sea Ports Corporation [27/مايو/2018]



SANAA, May 27 (Saba)- Yemeni Red Sea Ports Corporation revealed the size of the losses it has suffered since the beginning of Saudi-led coalition war on Yemen, which amounted to over 941.7 million dollars.



"The Corporation's losses since the beginning of the aggression until May, 2017 amounted to 621 million dollars, while the losses in this year amounted to more than 320.7 million dollars," said Yahya Sharaf al-Din, deputy chairman of the Red Sea Ports Corporation, at a press conference held on Saturday.



Over the past three years of the aggression war, the port of Hodeidah lost 60 per cent of its operational capacity, which caused paralyzing its work, Sharaf al-Din said.



The coalition imposed a further siege on the Yemeni people by holding relief vessels, oil tankers and commercial ships and preventing them from entering the port, he added.



He noted that only one ship arrived at the port of Hodeidah carrying 581 WFP-tracked containers, while another wheat ship arrived in coinciding with the visit of a team of human rights experts of the United Nations to the port.



Sharaf al-Din appealed to local and international organization to stand by the Yemeni people in the face of the aggression and siege, which doubled the human suffering of citizen.



He held the international community responsible for the consequences of continuing threats to the port by the aggression forces.



Saba