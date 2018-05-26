ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: الأحد، 27 - مايو - 2018 الساعة 02:25:06ص
مصدر بالخارجية يدين استمرار انتهاكات العدوان وتدميره لمقدرات الشعب اليمني
أدان مصدر مسؤول بوزارة الخارجية جريمة استهداف طيران تحالف العدوان السعودي الإماراتي لأحد مرافق شركة النفط بأمانة العاصمة، قبيل أذان مغرب أمس بدقائق والذي راح ضحيتها أربعة شهداء و11 جريحا.
زعيما الكوريتين الشمالية والجنوبية يلتقيان في قمة مفاجئة في منطقة حدودية
لتقى زعيما الكوريتين الشمالية والجنوبية اليوم السبت في قمة مفاجئة في المنطقة منزوعة السلاح بين البلدين، في لقاء هو الثاني من نوعه بين الرئيسين الكوري الجنوبي مون جاي إن والشمالي كيم جونغ أون.
أكثر من 941 مليون دولار خسائر مؤسسة موانئ البحر الأحمر جراء العدوان (مصحح)
كشفت مؤسسة موانئ البحر الأحمر اليمنية عن حجم الخسائر التي تعرضت لها المؤسسة منذ بداية العدوان السعودي الأمريكي والتي بلغت 941 مليون و772 ألف دولار كأضرار مباشرة وغير مباشرة.
الأمازون يحجز بطاقة التأهل لربع نهائي دورة الشهيد عبد الغني
حجز فريق شاهي الأمازون مقعده في ربع نهائي دورة ألعاب الشهيد عبد العزيز عبد الغني لكرة القدم والتي ينظمها النادي الأهلي بصنعاء بدعم مجموعة الحاج علي الحباري وأولاده الصناعية والتجارية.
آخر الأخبار:
امسية رمضانية بوزارة الصحة العامة والسكان 
مجلس التلاحم ينظم أمسية أحياء لأربعينية الرئيس الشهيد الصماد
أمسية بمديرية السلفية تناقش المواضيع المتصلة بالشأن المحلي
قنص ثلاثة من مرتزقة العدوان في المتون بالجوف
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
War inflicts $ 941 mln losses on Yemeni Red Sea Ports Corporation
[27/مايو/2018]

SANAA, May 27 (Saba)- Yemeni Red Sea Ports Corporation revealed the size of the losses it has suffered since the beginning of Saudi-led coalition war on Yemen, which amounted to over 941.7 million dollars.

"The Corporation's losses since the beginning of the aggression until May, 2017 amounted to 621 million dollars, while the losses in this year amounted to more than 320.7 million dollars," said Yahya Sharaf al-Din, deputy chairman of the Red Sea Ports Corporation, at a press conference held on Saturday.

Over the past three years of the aggression war, the port of Hodeidah lost 60 per cent of its operational capacity, which caused paralyzing its work, Sharaf al-Din said.

The coalition imposed a further siege on the Yemeni people by holding relief vessels, oil tankers and commercial ships and preventing them from entering the port, he added.

He noted that only one ship arrived at the port of Hodeidah carrying 581 WFP-tracked containers, while another wheat ship arrived in coinciding with the visit of a team of human rights experts of the United Nations to the port.

Sharaf al-Din appealed to local and international organization to stand by the Yemeni people in the face of the aggression and siege, which doubled the human suffering of citizen.

He held the international community responsible for the consequences of continuing threats to the port by the aggression forces.

BA

Saba
  المزيد من (Saudi Aggression War against Yemen)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يواصل شن غاراته على المواطنين بمحافظة صعدة
[26/مايو/2018]
استشهاد ثلاثة مواطنين بينهم طفل بقصف سعودي على مديرية غمر بصعدة
[26/مايو/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن خمس غارات على حجة
[26/مايو/2018]
استشهاد وإصابة 15 مواطنا إثر غارتين استهدفتا محطة شركة النفط بالعاصمة صنعاء
[26/مايو/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن ثمان غارات على شبكة الاتصالات بالحديدة
[26/مايو/2018]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2018، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by