WFP Ship carrying aid arrives at Hodeidah port [27/مايو/2018]

SANAA, May 27 (Saba) - A ship belonging to the World Food Program (WFP) arrived on Saturday morning at the port of Hodeidah, local officials in Hodeidah said.

"The ship carries 581 containers of aid, which considered the largest relief shipment to reach the port of Hodeidah since the start of the war," the official said.

The Saudi-led coalition has been imposing restrictions on allowing aid to reach Yemen's port since the start of war by the coalition forces on Yemen in March 2015.



Ahmed Al-Mutawakel/Zak



