12 coalition air strikes target Saada [27/مايو/2018]

SAADA, May 27 (Saba) – Saudi-led coalition fighter jets on Sunday waged 12 strikes on two districts of Saada province, an official told Saba.

The strikes hit the districts of Majz and Saher, leaving heavy damage to the citizens'' houses and their properties.

On Saturday, the fighter jets launched two strikes on a gas company in the capital Sanaa, four citizens and injuring 11 others.

Ali Ahsan

Saba