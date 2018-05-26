Report: 17 killed, injured in 61 caution air strikes on several provinces [27/مايو/2018]

SANAA, May 27 (Saba) – Over 17 citizens were killed and injured when the Saudi-led coalition warplanes waged 46 air raids on several provinces the past 24 hours, a military official told Saba.

In the capital of Sanaa, four citizens were killed and 11 injured in two air strikes of coalition on the Yemeni gas company.

In Saada, six civilians were killed and wounded in 15 coalition air strikes on and Kotaf and Majz districts.

In Hodiedah, the fighter jets launched two strikes on Zabid district, wounding a citizen and destroyed a bulldozer of citizen.

In Taiz, a civilian was killed and another injured in a coalition air raid on Maqbanah district.

In Jawf, an air strike of coalition hit al-Maton district.

In Hajjah, the combat jets waged 35 strikes on Harad and Medi districts.

In Najran, the warplanes hit sites in al-Makhrawqa and al-Talah eight times.

Ali Ahsan

Saba