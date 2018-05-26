ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأحد، 27 - مايو - 2018 الساعة 02:25:06ص
مصدر بالخارجية يدين استمرار انتهاكات العدوان وتدميره لمقدرات الشعب اليمني
أدان مصدر مسؤول بوزارة الخارجية جريمة استهداف طيران تحالف العدوان السعودي الإماراتي لأحد مرافق شركة النفط بأمانة العاصمة، قبيل أذان مغرب أمس بدقائق والذي راح ضحيتها أربعة شهداء و11 جريحا.
زعيما الكوريتين الشمالية والجنوبية يلتقيان في قمة مفاجئة في منطقة حدودية
لتقى زعيما الكوريتين الشمالية والجنوبية اليوم السبت في قمة مفاجئة في المنطقة منزوعة السلاح بين البلدين، في لقاء هو الثاني من نوعه بين الرئيسين الكوري الجنوبي مون جاي إن والشمالي كيم جونغ أون.
أكثر من 941 مليون دولار خسائر مؤسسة موانئ البحر الأحمر جراء العدوان (مصحح)
كشفت مؤسسة موانئ البحر الأحمر اليمنية عن حجم الخسائر التي تعرضت لها المؤسسة منذ بداية العدوان السعودي الأمريكي والتي بلغت 941 مليون و772 ألف دولار كأضرار مباشرة وغير مباشرة.
الأمازون يحجز بطاقة التأهل لربع نهائي دورة الشهيد عبد الغني
حجز فريق شاهي الأمازون مقعده في ربع نهائي دورة ألعاب الشهيد عبد العزيز عبد الغني لكرة القدم والتي ينظمها النادي الأهلي بصنعاء بدعم مجموعة الحاج علي الحباري وأولاده الصناعية والتجارية.
آخر الأخبار:
امسية رمضانية بوزارة الصحة العامة والسكان 
مجلس التلاحم ينظم أمسية أحياء لأربعينية الرئيس الشهيد الصماد
أمسية بمديرية السلفية تناقش المواضيع المتصلة بالشأن المحلي
قنص ثلاثة من مرتزقة العدوان في المتون بالجوف
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Report: 17 killed, injured in 61 caution air strikes on several provinces
[27/مايو/2018]
SANAA, May 27 (Saba) – Over 17 citizens were killed and injured when the Saudi-led coalition warplanes waged 46 air raids on several provinces the past 24 hours, a military official told Saba.
In the capital of Sanaa, four citizens were killed and 11 injured in two air strikes of coalition on the Yemeni gas company.
In Saada, six civilians were killed and wounded in 15 coalition air strikes on and Kotaf and Majz districts.
In Hodiedah, the fighter jets launched two strikes on Zabid district, wounding a citizen and destroyed a bulldozer of citizen.
In Taiz, a civilian was killed and another injured in a coalition air raid on Maqbanah district.
In Jawf, an air strike of coalition hit al-Maton district.
In Hajjah, the combat jets waged 35 strikes on Harad and Medi districts.
In Najran, the warplanes hit sites in al-Makhrawqa and al-Talah eight times.
Ali Ahsan
Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يواصل شن غاراته على المواطنين بمحافظة صعدة
[26/مايو/2018]
استشهاد ثلاثة مواطنين بينهم طفل بقصف سعودي على مديرية غمر بصعدة
[26/مايو/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن خمس غارات على حجة
[26/مايو/2018]
استشهاد وإصابة 15 مواطنا إثر غارتين استهدفتا محطة شركة النفط بالعاصمة صنعاء
[26/مايو/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن ثمان غارات على شبكة الاتصالات بالحديدة
[26/مايو/2018]
