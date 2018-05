Army repels Saudi mercenaries near Jizan [27/مايو/2018] JIZAN, May 27 (Saba) - The army and popular committees repelled overnight two wide-scale infiltration of Saudi army mercenaries in the sides of Harradh in front of Jizan and inflicted them huge losses, a military official told Saba on Saturday. Dozens of Saudi army mercenaries were killed during the operation. Meanwhile, the aggression warplanes and apaches waged 80 airstrikes during the two infiltrations.



Saba