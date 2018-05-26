Human Rights Ministry condemns airstrikes on oil company in Sanaa [27/مايو/2018]

SANAA, May 26 (Saba) - The Ministry of Human Rights on Saturday condemned in the strongest terms the Saturday crime committed by Saudi-led fighter jets against the oil company in the capital Sanaa that killed four civilians and injured 11.

In a statement, the ministry said "this attack is a new war crime against the the Yemeni people in addition to the other previous hundreds of war crimes deliberately committed by the US-backed Saudi-led coalition against the Yemeni people."

The ministry renewed its call for "forming an international commission to investigate into these war crimes."



Ahmed Al-Mutawakel/Zak



