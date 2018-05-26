ابحث عن:
الأحد، 27 - مايو - 2018 الساعة 02:25:06ص
مصدر بالخارجية يدين استمرار انتهاكات العدوان وتدميره لمقدرات الشعب اليمني
أدان مصدر مسؤول بوزارة الخارجية جريمة استهداف طيران تحالف العدوان السعودي الإماراتي لأحد مرافق شركة النفط بأمانة العاصمة، قبيل أذان مغرب أمس بدقائق والذي راح ضحيتها أربعة شهداء و11 جريحا.
زعيما الكوريتين الشمالية والجنوبية يلتقيان في قمة مفاجئة في منطقة حدودية
لتقى زعيما الكوريتين الشمالية والجنوبية اليوم السبت في قمة مفاجئة في المنطقة منزوعة السلاح بين البلدين، في لقاء هو الثاني من نوعه بين الرئيسين الكوري الجنوبي مون جاي إن والشمالي كيم جونغ أون.
أكثر من 941 مليون دولار خسائر مؤسسة موانئ البحر الأحمر جراء العدوان (مصحح)
كشفت مؤسسة موانئ البحر الأحمر اليمنية عن حجم الخسائر التي تعرضت لها المؤسسة منذ بداية العدوان السعودي الأمريكي والتي بلغت 941 مليون و772 ألف دولار كأضرار مباشرة وغير مباشرة.
الأمازون يحجز بطاقة التأهل لربع نهائي دورة الشهيد عبد الغني
حجز فريق شاهي الأمازون مقعده في ربع نهائي دورة ألعاب الشهيد عبد العزيز عبد الغني لكرة القدم والتي ينظمها النادي الأهلي بصنعاء بدعم مجموعة الحاج علي الحباري وأولاده الصناعية والتجارية.
آخر الأخبار:
امسية رمضانية بوزارة الصحة العامة والسكان 
مجلس التلاحم ينظم أمسية أحياء لأربعينية الرئيس الشهيد الصماد
أمسية بمديرية السلفية تناقش المواضيع المتصلة بالشأن المحلي
قنص ثلاثة من مرتزقة العدوان في المتون بالجوف
  International
Human Rights Ministry condemns airstrikes on oil company in Sanaa
[27/مايو/2018]
SANAA, May 26 (Saba) - The Ministry of Human Rights on Saturday condemned in the strongest terms the Saturday crime committed by Saudi-led fighter jets against the oil company in the capital Sanaa that killed four civilians and injured 11.
In a statement, the ministry said "this attack is a new war crime against the the Yemeni people in addition to the other previous hundreds of war crimes deliberately committed by the US-backed Saudi-led coalition against the Yemeni people."
The ministry renewed its call for "forming an international commission to investigate into these war crimes."

Ahmed Al-Mutawakel/Zak

saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يواصل شن غاراته على المواطنين بمحافظة صعدة
[26/مايو/2018]
استشهاد ثلاثة مواطنين بينهم طفل بقصف سعودي على مديرية غمر بصعدة
[26/مايو/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن خمس غارات على حجة
[26/مايو/2018]
استشهاد وإصابة 15 مواطنا إثر غارتين استهدفتا محطة شركة النفط بالعاصمة صنعاء
[26/مايو/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن ثمان غارات على شبكة الاتصالات بالحديدة
[26/مايو/2018]
