Five US Saudi airstrikes hit Hajjah [27/مايو/2018]

HAJJAH, May 26 (Saba) - The US- backed Saudi-led aggression coalition warplanes waged five airstrikes on Hajjah province, an official told Saba on Saturday.

The airstrikes hit al-Mazraq and Faj Harradh, said the official.

Eman

Saba