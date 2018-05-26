3 civilians killed in Saudi bombing on Saada [26/مايو/2018]



SAADA, May 26 (Saba) – At least three citizens, including a child, were killed on Saturday in a Saudi missile and artillery bombing on the border district of Ghamr in Saada province, a security official told Saba.



The Saudi bombardment targeted separate areas in the district, the official said.



Meanwhile, several areas of the border district of Razih were bombed with Saudi rockets and artillery shells, which caused damage to citizens'' farms and property.



