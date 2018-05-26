Several Saudi-paid mercenaries killed in Najran, Jizan [26/مايو/2018]



NAJRAN, May 26 (Saba) - Several of Saudi-paid mercenaries were killed and others wounded on Saturday in an artillery shelling of the Yemeni army on their positions in Najran region, a military official told Saba.



The artillery shelling targeted the mercenaries' gatherings off al-Khadra crossing and at Alib mountains, leaving several of dead and wounded in their ranks.



Five of the mercenaries were gunned down in the north of al-Maa'yn valley in Jizan region, according to the official.



A Saudi military bulldozer was destroyed by an artillery shelling off Alib crossing in Asir region, the official added.



BA



Saba