آخر تحديث: الأحد، 27 - مايو - 2018 الساعة 12:13:19ص
مصدر بالخارجية يدين استمرار انتهاكات العدوان وتدميره لمقدرات الشعب اليمني
أدان مصدر مسؤول بوزارة الخارجية جريمة استهداف طيران تحالف العدوان السعودي الإماراتي لأحد مرافق شركة النفط بأمانة العاصمة، قبيل أذان مغرب أمس بدقائق والذي راح ضحيتها أربعة شهداء و11 جريحا.
زعيما الكوريتين الشمالية والجنوبية يلتقيان في قمة مفاجئة في منطقة حدودية
لتقى زعيما الكوريتين الشمالية والجنوبية اليوم السبت في قمة مفاجئة في المنطقة منزوعة السلاح بين البلدين، في لقاء هو الثاني من نوعه بين الرئيسين الكوري الجنوبي مون جاي إن والشمالي كيم جونغ أون.
وزير الطاقة الروسي : من الممكن خفض إمدادات النفط إلى مستويات 2016م
أكد وزير الطاقة الروسي ألكسندر نوفاك اليوم السبت امكانية أن يعيد المشاركون في الاتفاق العالمي لخفض إمدادات النفط مستويات إنتاجهم إلى ما كانت عليه في أكتوبر /تشرين الأول 2016م.
الأمازون يحجز بطاقة التأهل لربع نهائي دورة الشهيد عبد الغني
حجز فريق شاهي الأمازون مقعده في ربع نهائي دورة ألعاب الشهيد عبد العزيز عبد الغني لكرة القدم والتي ينظمها النادي الأهلي بصنعاء بدعم مجموعة الحاج علي الحباري وأولاده الصناعية والتجارية.
آخر الأخبار:
محافظ ذمار يتفقد مستوى الخدمات بمستشفى ضوران الريفي
أكثر من 941 مليون دولار خسائر مؤسسة موانئ البحر الأحمر جراء العدوان
محافظ ذمار يتفقد سير العمل بمكتب الواجبات وإدارة أمن مديرية ضوران
فلسطين : الولايات المتحدة وغواتيمالا وباراغواي زدت الإحتلال جرأة في إستيطانه
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Several Saudi-paid mercenaries killed in Najran, Jizan
[26/مايو/2018]

NAJRAN, May 26 (Saba) - Several of Saudi-paid mercenaries were killed and others wounded on Saturday in an artillery shelling of the Yemeni army on their positions in Najran region, a military official told Saba.

The artillery shelling targeted the mercenaries' gatherings off al-Khadra crossing and at Alib mountains, leaving several of dead and wounded in their ranks.

Five of the mercenaries were gunned down in the north of al-Maa'yn valley in Jizan region, according to the official.

A Saudi military bulldozer was destroyed by an artillery shelling off Alib crossing in Asir region, the official added.

BA

Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يواصل شن غاراته على المواطنين بمحافظة صعدة
[26/مايو/2018]
استشهاد ثلاثة مواطنين بينهم طفل بقصف سعودي على مديرية غمر بصعدة
[26/مايو/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن خمس غارات على حجة
[26/مايو/2018]
استشهاد وإصابة 15 مواطنا إثر غارتين استهدفتا محطة شركة النفط بالعاصمة صنعاء
[26/مايو/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن ثمان غارات على شبكة الاتصالات بالحديدة
[26/مايو/2018]
