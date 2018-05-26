ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأحد، 27 - مايو - 2018 الساعة 12:13:19ص
مصدر بالخارجية يدين استمرار انتهاكات العدوان وتدميره لمقدرات الشعب اليمني
أدان مصدر مسؤول بوزارة الخارجية جريمة استهداف طيران تحالف العدوان السعودي الإماراتي لأحد مرافق شركة النفط بأمانة العاصمة، قبيل أذان مغرب أمس بدقائق والذي راح ضحيتها أربعة شهداء و11 جريحا.
زعيما الكوريتين الشمالية والجنوبية يلتقيان في قمة مفاجئة في منطقة حدودية
لتقى زعيما الكوريتين الشمالية والجنوبية اليوم السبت في قمة مفاجئة في المنطقة منزوعة السلاح بين البلدين، في لقاء هو الثاني من نوعه بين الرئيسين الكوري الجنوبي مون جاي إن والشمالي كيم جونغ أون.
وزير الطاقة الروسي : من الممكن خفض إمدادات النفط إلى مستويات 2016م
أكد وزير الطاقة الروسي ألكسندر نوفاك اليوم السبت امكانية أن يعيد المشاركون في الاتفاق العالمي لخفض إمدادات النفط مستويات إنتاجهم إلى ما كانت عليه في أكتوبر /تشرين الأول 2016م.
الأمازون يحجز بطاقة التأهل لربع نهائي دورة الشهيد عبد الغني
حجز فريق شاهي الأمازون مقعده في ربع نهائي دورة ألعاب الشهيد عبد العزيز عبد الغني لكرة القدم والتي ينظمها النادي الأهلي بصنعاء بدعم مجموعة الحاج علي الحباري وأولاده الصناعية والتجارية.
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
4 civilians killed, 11 injured in 2 airstrikes on Yemen’s Oil company building in Sanaa
[26/مايو/2018]


SANAA, May 26 (Saba) – Four civilians, including a woman, were killed and 11 injured, including children, in an initial toll of two US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition airstrikes which hit Saturday the capital Sanaa, an official told Saba News Agency.

The airstrikes targeted the Oil company building in southern Steen Street.


The official said that a huge fire was broke out in the oil company station, causing heavy damage to the station and civilians’ cars who were passing by the station.

Sameera Hassn
Saba
طيران العدوان يواصل شن غاراته على المواطنين بمحافظة صعدة
[26/مايو/2018]
استشهاد ثلاثة مواطنين بينهم طفل بقصف سعودي على مديرية غمر بصعدة
[26/مايو/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن خمس غارات على حجة
[26/مايو/2018]
استشهاد وإصابة 15 مواطنا إثر غارتين استهدفتا محطة شركة النفط بالعاصمة صنعاء
[26/مايو/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن ثمان غارات على شبكة الاتصالات بالحديدة
[26/مايو/2018]
