4 civilians killed, 11 injured in 2 airstrikes on Yemen’s Oil company building in Sanaa

SANAA, May 26 (Saba) – Four civilians, including a woman, were killed and 11 injured, including children, in an initial toll of two US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition airstrikes which hit Saturday the capital Sanaa, an official told Saba News Agency.

The airstrikes targeted the Oil company building in southern Steen Street.



[26/مايو/2018]The official said that a huge fire was broke out in the oil company station, causing heavy damage to the station and civilians’ cars who were passing by the station.Sameera HassnSaba