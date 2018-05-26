4 civilians killed, 11 injured in 2 airstrikes on Yemen’s Oil company building in Sanaa
[26/مايو/2018]
SANAA, May 26 (Saba) – Four civilians, including a woman, were killed and 11 injured, including children, in an initial toll of two US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition airstrikes which hit Saturday the capital Sanaa, an official told Saba News Agency.
The airstrikes targeted the Oil company building in southern Steen Street.
The official said that a huge fire was broke out in the oil company station, causing heavy damage to the station and civilians’ cars who were passing by the station.
Sameera Hassn
Saba