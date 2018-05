8 Saudi-led airstrikes hit communications networks in Hodeidah [26/مايو/2018]

HODEIDAH, May 26 (Saba) – Eight of the US-backed Saudi-led coalition airstrikes on Saturday were waged on Hodeidah province, an official told Saba News Agency.

The eight airstrikes hit the communications networks in Salif city, added the official.



Sameera Hassn

Saba