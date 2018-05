3 children killed, 18 civilians injured in Saudi-led airstrike on Yemen's Saada





SAADA, May 26 (Saba) - At least three children were killed and 18 civilians were injured when the US-backed Saudi-led coalition on Saturday launched an airstrike on Saada province, a security official told Saba News Agency.

[26/مايو/2018]The airstrike targeted a market in Saada city, the official addad.The coalition also waged an airstrike on Hamazat road near of Saada city.Meanwhile, artillery and missile shelling targeted several areas of Razih border district.Sameera HassnSaba