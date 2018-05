2 women killed in Saudi-led airstrike on Yemen’s Amran [26/مايو/2018]

AMRAN, May 26 (Saba) – At least two women were killed and a woman injured in an initial toll when an airstrike of US-backed Saudi-led coalition hit Hamran province on Saturday, an official told Saba News Agency.



The airstrike targeted Ablah area of Harf-Sufian district.



The warplane also launched two raids on Aswd mount in the same district.



Sameera Hassn

Saba