Report: 9 civilians killed in 64 Saudi-led airstrikes over 24 hours

In Saada province, six civilians were killed and four injured in the airstrikes which targeted tents of Bedouins in Hajr area of Majz district.





Also in Saada, the warplanes launched 10 air strikes on Atfin area and four airstrikes on Aal-Abo-Jubarah of Kutaf district.





Meanwhile, a civilian was injured in missile shelling hit several areas of Razih district as well as artillery and missile shells were fired toward Ghur area of Ghamer border district and several areas of Munabeh border district of Saada.





In Hodeidah province, two civilians were killed in an airstrike hit a main road in Zabid district, while a civilian’s a bulldozer was destroyed in an airstrike on Zuraibh area of Zabid district.





In Taiz province, a civilian was killed and another injured in Saudi-led airstrike on a home in Barh area of Maqbanh district, as well as a woman and a child were injured when the Saudi-paid mercenaries targeted Hamim area of Qubaita district.





Also in Taiz, dozens of civilians were killed and injured by the fires of the mercenaries in Bir-Bash market and Dar area.





In Hajjah province, over 35 airstrikes were launched on Haradh and Medi districts.





[26/مايو/2018]SANAA, May 26 (Saba) – Writing by Sameera Hassn
Saba