آخر تحديث: الأحد، 27 - مايو - 2018 الساعة 12:13:19ص
مصدر بالخارجية يدين استمرار انتهاكات العدوان وتدميره لمقدرات الشعب اليمني
أدان مصدر مسؤول بوزارة الخارجية جريمة استهداف طيران تحالف العدوان السعودي الإماراتي لأحد مرافق شركة النفط بأمانة العاصمة، قبيل أذان مغرب أمس بدقائق والذي راح ضحيتها أربعة شهداء و11 جريحا.
زعيما الكوريتين الشمالية والجنوبية يلتقيان في قمة مفاجئة في منطقة حدودية
لتقى زعيما الكوريتين الشمالية والجنوبية اليوم السبت في قمة مفاجئة في المنطقة منزوعة السلاح بين البلدين، في لقاء هو الثاني من نوعه بين الرئيسين الكوري الجنوبي مون جاي إن والشمالي كيم جونغ أون.
وزير الطاقة الروسي : من الممكن خفض إمدادات النفط إلى مستويات 2016م
أكد وزير الطاقة الروسي ألكسندر نوفاك اليوم السبت امكانية أن يعيد المشاركون في الاتفاق العالمي لخفض إمدادات النفط مستويات إنتاجهم إلى ما كانت عليه في أكتوبر /تشرين الأول 2016م.
الأمازون يحجز بطاقة التأهل لربع نهائي دورة الشهيد عبد الغني
حجز فريق شاهي الأمازون مقعده في ربع نهائي دورة ألعاب الشهيد عبد العزيز عبد الغني لكرة القدم والتي ينظمها النادي الأهلي بصنعاء بدعم مجموعة الحاج علي الحباري وأولاده الصناعية والتجارية.
محافظ ذمار يتفقد مستوى الخدمات بمستشفى ضوران الريفي
أكثر من 941 مليون دولار خسائر مؤسسة موانئ البحر الأحمر جراء العدوان
محافظ ذمار يتفقد سير العمل بمكتب الواجبات وإدارة أمن مديرية ضوران
فلسطين : الولايات المتحدة وغواتيمالا وباراغواي زدت الإحتلال جرأة في إستيطانه
Report: 9 civilians killed in 64 Saudi-led airstrikes over 24 hours
[26/مايو/2018]
SANAA, May 26 (Saba) – Nine civilians were killed and eight injured when the US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition launched 64 airstrikes and ground attacks on several districts of Yemen’s provinces over the past 24 hours, according to reports combined by Saba News Agency.


In Saada province, six civilians were killed and four injured in the airstrikes which targeted tents of Bedouins in Hajr area of Majz district.



Also in Saada, the warplanes launched 10 air strikes on Atfin area and four airstrikes on Aal-Abo-Jubarah of Kutaf district.



Meanwhile, a civilian was injured in missile shelling hit several areas of Razih district as well as artillery and missile shells were fired toward Ghur area of Ghamer border district and several areas of Munabeh border district of Saada.



In Hodeidah province, two civilians were killed in an airstrike hit a main road in Zabid district, while a civilian’s a bulldozer was destroyed in an airstrike on Zuraibh area of Zabid district.



In Taiz province, a civilian was killed and another injured in Saudi-led airstrike on a home in Barh area of Maqbanh district, as well as a woman and a child were injured when the Saudi-paid mercenaries targeted Hamim area of Qubaita district.



Also in Taiz, dozens of civilians were killed and injured by the fires of the mercenaries in Bir-Bash market and Dar area.



In Yemen’s Jawf province, an airstrike was waged on Mutun district.


In Hajjah province, over 35 airstrikes were launched on Haradh and Medi districts.



In Najran border province, seven Saudi-led aggression airstrikes were waged on Talat-Rejla and another on Makharoq site.

Writing by Sameera Hassn
Saba
