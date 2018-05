Yemeni air drone wages airstrikes on Abha airport in Asir [26/مايو/2018]

ASIR, May 26 (Saba) - The Yemeni air drone waged on Saturday airstrikes on Abha airport in Asir, an official in the yemeni air drone told Saba.



Stop navigating traffic from and into Abha airport in Asir after it has been targeting with several airstrikes, said the official.



In the coming days the yemeni air drone, will see a qualitative development in increasing the efficiency of operations.

